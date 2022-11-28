Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $227.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,397,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $96.58. 476,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,102,371. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

