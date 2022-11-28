Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $64.09 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $64,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

NYSE DE traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $440.00. 42,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,364. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.