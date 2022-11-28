Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $90.57 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 201,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

