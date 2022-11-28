Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $84,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $366.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.54. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.