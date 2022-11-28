Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,563 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.52% of Generac worth $69,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,890. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $445.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

