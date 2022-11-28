Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,198 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $157,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.15. 266,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $275.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

