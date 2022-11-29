0xBitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $73,757.20 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $73,757.20 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07022220 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00497045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.19 or 0.30237354 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.