10,646 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.