1,112 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.26. 4,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,294. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.46. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

