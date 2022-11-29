1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in November

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

TGIFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,575. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

