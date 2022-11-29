1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in November

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
TGIFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,575. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
