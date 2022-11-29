2,189 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 209.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,691,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,025,000 after acquiring an additional 229,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in LKQ by 103.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 2,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.