2,726 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.9% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LH opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.39.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

