360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) were up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 14,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,289,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,788,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after buying an additional 1,871,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

