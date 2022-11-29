406,456 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 406,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 225,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,884. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

