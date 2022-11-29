42,715 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

KSA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 13,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

