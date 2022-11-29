4,408 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of PLD stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.