44,575 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Enviva Price Performance

Enviva Announces Dividend

NYSE EVA traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,168. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,513,742 shares in the company, valued at $277,010,398.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,513,742 shares in the company, valued at $277,010,398.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.