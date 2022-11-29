51,164 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 89,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.