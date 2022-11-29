566 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,439.89 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,249.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,244.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

