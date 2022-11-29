7,020 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.