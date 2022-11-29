72,229 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,562. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

