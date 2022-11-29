85,095 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Masco comprises 1.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,744. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.