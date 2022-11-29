8,707 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,707 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

