87,124 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EELV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,558. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

