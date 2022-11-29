9,724 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

