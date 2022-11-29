AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Boosted by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after purchasing an additional 940,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.35. 43,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $278.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.