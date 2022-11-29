Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.87

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $15.41. Abcam shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 3,678 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.34) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.
Abcam Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.