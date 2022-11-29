Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.87

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $15.41. Abcam shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 3,678 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.34) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abcam by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

