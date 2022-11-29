Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.06

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 4960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAQC. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 200,553 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 160,289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 320.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 330,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

