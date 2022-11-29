Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 590,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,614. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.62. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

