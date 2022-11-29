Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 4.5%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 22,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,056,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.