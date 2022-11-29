AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 3.1%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.41 and last traded at $89.58. Approximately 1,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,848.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 128.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

