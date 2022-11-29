AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 3.1%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.41 and last traded at $89.58. Approximately 1,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,848.77 and a beta of 0.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 128.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile



AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

