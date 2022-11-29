Aion Trading Up 15.7% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.88 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00122435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00226932 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00055104 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00061582 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

