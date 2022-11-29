Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,794 shares of company stock valued at $91,682,434. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

