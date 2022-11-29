Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $90.87. 11,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.