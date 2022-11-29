Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,634.60

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $236.57 million and approximately $198,634.60 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

