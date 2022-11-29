Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $58.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00076111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,098,860 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,752,434 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

