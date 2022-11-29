AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 16th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

