Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 335,515 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,822,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,515 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $115,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

