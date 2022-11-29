Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $178,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $187.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

