Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673,182 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,710,828 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.96% of Rivian Automotive worth $223,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,516 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 73,143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $4,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

RIVN stock opened at 28.80 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 126.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of 31.94.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

