Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS APYRF remained flat at $19.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

