Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 67.6% in November

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 671,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 208,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,033. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.