Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $86.35 million and $980,354.36 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.33 or 0.01825858 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012466 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.01717186 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

