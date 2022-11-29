Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.90.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

