Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Cut to €32.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €35.00 ($36.08) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €37.00 ($38.14) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €45.00 ($46.39) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of Alstom stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 314,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

