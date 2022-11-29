Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group makes up 2.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 2.56% of Alta Equipment Group worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,689,000 after buying an additional 550,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,396. The firm has a market cap of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.