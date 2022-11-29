Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $58.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock worth $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 405.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 197.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

