Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 76.7% in November

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

See Also

