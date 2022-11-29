Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 344,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ATAQ stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.