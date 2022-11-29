Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,028. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.